Seguin police search for missing woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Seguin police are asking for your help in the search for a woman who’s been missing more than a month.

Thirty-five-year-old Cynthia Lopez-Tristan was last seen November 17th on Walnut Street in Seguin. She’s five-foot-six, weighs about 136 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Lopez-Tristan could be driving a white Chevy Silverado with Texas license plates HZN9835. The pickup may have tree trimming and lawn care equipment in the truck bed.

Anyone with information on Lopez-Tristan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Seguin Police Department.