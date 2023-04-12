KTSA KTSA Logo

Seguin Police search for three pickpockets who stole elderly man’s wallet

By Don Morgan
April 12, 2023 10:07AM CDT
Photo: Seguin Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for three people who stole an elderly man’s wallet while one of them pretended to be helping him out.

It happened March 23 at the HEB in Seguin.

A woman dressed in pink approached the elderly man and offered to help him get something from a higher shelf.

Photo: Seguin Police

But while the 85 year old was distracted by who he thought was a good Samaritan, a man dressed in black reached in the elderly victim’s pocket and stole his wallet.

Photo: Seguin Police

While the pick pocket pair was helping themselves to the man personal property, a third person acted as lookout, making sure there were no witnesses.

Photo: Seguin Police

The three then walked out of the store and drove off in a red Chrysler mini-van. They also used the man’s debit card to make multiple purchases.

Photo: Seguin Police

If you know who they are, get in touch with the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.

