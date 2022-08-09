Seguin police searching for murder suspect, reward offered

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is asking for help in locating a man accused of murder after the July shooting death of a Pflugerville man.
Officials say they are looking for 38-year-old Norman ‘Trey’ Powell, and Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5000.00 for information leading to his arrest.
Investigators say Powell got into an argument with 50-year-old Gregory Roundtree July 2, but witnesses tell police the argument got heated. When officers were called to the scene on a report of shots fired, they found Roundtree with a life-threatening gunshot wound. After being taken to the hospital, Roundtree died.
If you have information on where Powell might be, you can contact Seguin police at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-403-TIPS.