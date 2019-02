SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 25 year law enforcement veteran is the new “top cop” in Seguin.

The City put out a statement on it’s Facebook page Terry Nichols will be it’s next Chief of Police.

A majority of Nichols quarter century career was spent in San Marcos. He retired in 2010 after 21 years with that department.

He’s been Brownwood’s Police Chief since 2016.

Nichols first day as Seguin’s Chief of Police, will be April 22nd.