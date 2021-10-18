Seguin Restaurant named to Top 10 Best BBQ Joints in Texas

San Antonio and surrounding cities are home to some of the best BBQ in the Lone Star State — at least according to Texas Monthly.
This is the 6th Top 50 list published since 1997 and Texas Monthly said they employed 32 editorial staffers and 3 freelance writers to scour the state for the best barbecue and writers collectively visiting 411 barbecue joints. The monthly magazine said the most promising restaurants on the list were visited by either or both barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn or food writer Patricia Sharpe to determine the top ten list.
One local BBQ joint made the top ten list at number four: Burnt Bean Co. out of Seguin. The joint opened in 2020 at 108 S. Austin and is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 to 3 and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Texas Monthly noted that guests wanting to visit should try to make a stop on Sunday mornings when Burnt Bean. Co. is serving tacos — barbacoa, menudo and brisket huevos ranchers were special recommendations.
2M Smokehouse in San Antonio at 2731 S. WW White Rd got a shout out, with particular care to recommend the smoke barbacoa that is the special on the first Sunday of every month and the specialty sausages stuffed with serrano peppers and Oaxaca cheese. Pickled nopales, mac and cheese with chicharrones and Mexican street corn were given the side-spotlight.
2M Smokehouse is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out.
Pinkerton’s Barbecue made the list less than one year after opening at 107 W. Houston in San Antonio. Writers made a note that visitors should consider ordering a serving of the fuck-and-sausage jambalaya and a little boudin for some authentic Louisiana flavor.
Pinkerton’s in San Antonio may be a satellite location for the Houston-based joint but writers said the candy-paint pork ribs, “snappy” jalepeno-cheese sausage and brisket “made the whole experience feel like a party you don’t want to end.” It’s open Sunday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hays Co. Bar-B-Que & Catering in San Marcos made the list — not just for the barbecue but also for the boozy slushies.
Writers said that guests should make sure to save some room for the juicy pork chop with a side of green-chile mac and cheese alongside a Big Red and rum boozy slushy.
“A lot has changed since this stalwart joint made our 2017 list,” Texas Monthly wrote. “The old trailer has been replaced by a large building, a shiplap-and-corrugated-metal affair with tons of natural light. What hasn’t changed is the brisket, which, with its understated bark adding a rich depth to the flavor, continues to stand out, even in the meaty mecca along this stretch of the I-35 corridor.”
Hays Co. Bar-B-Que & Catering is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out. You can find Hays Co. Bar-B-Que at 1612 S. I-35 in San Marcos.
Outside of San Antonio by a little more than an hour, Fredericksburg is home to list-maker Eaker (pronounced ‘acre’) Barbecue.
“Wedding-venue shoppers and wine enthusiasts can now add smoked meat to the list of reasons to visit the Burg. After three years of cooking ’cue out of a food truck near Houston, Lance Eaker and his wife, Boo, took off for the Hill Country in June and opened this brick-and-mortar,” writers said in Texas Monthly.
Boo’s South Korean influence sets Eaker apart as the menu features items like spicy gochujang pork ribs and house-made kimchi that reportedly rivals Top Chico as a fizzy palate cleanser.
Eaker Barbecue is located at 607 W. Main in Fredericksburg and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out.
A standout barbecue joint east of San Antonio in Gonzales was noteworthy on this year’s list at Baker Boys BBQ.
Phil Baker and son Wayne use charcoal instead of wood to smoke the meat (except for the sausage) and writers said it gives the meat more of a grilled flavor than smoked. The Baker Boys reportedly have a winning combination of meat options between the smoked turkey, half chicken, roasted raspberry-chipotle-glazed pork loin, and chicken legs stuffed with jalapeño and onion. Writers made note that guests should make it point to try the chocolate meringue pie chilled.
Baker Boys BBQ is open at 404 N. Sarah DeWitt Dr. in Gonzales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can find the full Top 50 BBQ Joint list here.