Selena Bags Return to H-E-B

Selena shopping bags return to HEB next week.

The grocery chain announced that the bags will be available as of December 6th.

Selena fans will be able to get the bags online and at HEB, HEB Plus, Joe V’s, and Mi Tienda locations. The popular bags honoring the “Queen of Tejano” first became available in March and sold out quickly.

If a bag is not your…bag….an online company created Christmas sweaters honoring Selena – but they’re also sold out.

Selena was 23 when she was murdered in 1995 in Corpus Christi. Her popularity lives on.