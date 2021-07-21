Selma Police catch catalytic converter crooks at The Forum shopping center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are warning vehicle owners to be aware of the increase in thefts of catalytic converters.
Criminals are crawling under cars and cutting away the valuable car parts and they’re not just hitting vehicles parked at area homes.
There was a pair of converter cons caught red handed in Selma Tuesday afternoon.
The pair was spotted cutting the parts off vehicles parked at The Forum shopping center.
They tried to run when police arrived, even got across busy IH-35 without getting run over, but officers were able to catch the pair. Their names weren’t released.
Thieves often steal catalytic converters because they are made with platinum, rhodium and palladium, metals that are valuable to dealers.