Selma police find 10 undocumented immigrants in cab of 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Ten undocumented immigrants have been found in the cab of an 18-wheeler in Selma, Texas.
Police Chief Dave Padula told KTSA News they got a call about a suspicious truck on Pawlin Drive around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“They located an 18-wheeler. They made contact with the driver and discovered that there were 10 additional people in the cab of the truck, all of whom were undocumented,” said Padula.
Officers detained the driver and the 10 passengers. Padula says none of the individuals required medical attention.
“When we got them all out, it was kind of cold, so we transported them to the police department where it was much warmer. We got them bottled water and made sure they were okay,” said Padula.
Officers called Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and turned the case over to ICE.