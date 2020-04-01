Selma reports first positive coronavirus case
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of Selma reported its first positive case of coronavirus Wednesday.
The city police department said this case is travel-related and the person is self isolating at home.
“We want to stress that this case has been determined to be travel-related and there are no community exposure concerns at this time,” the department said in a statement.