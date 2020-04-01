      Weather Alert

Selma reports first positive coronavirus case

Dennis Foley
Apr 1, 2020 @ 6:29pm
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of Selma reported its first positive case of coronavirus Wednesday.

The city police department said this case is travel-related and the person is self isolating at home.

“We want to stress that this case has been determined to be travel-related and there are no community exposure concerns at this time,” the department said in a statement.

