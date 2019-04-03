Sen. Cruz is against closing southern border over illegal immigration crisis

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Senator Ted Cruz does not support a plan that would shut down the U.S./Mexico border over the influx of migrants trying to seek asylum or enter the United States illegally.

“Closing the border to legal commerce would be devastating to Texas. Millions of jobs, in Texas and across the country, depend upon trade with Mexico, and the federal government shouldn’t do anything to jeopardize those jobs,” Cruz said in a statement. “Of course, we should secure the border. We must. Our broken immigration system and years of unwillingness to secure our southern border has produced a security and humanitarian crisis. Human traffickers, drug traffickers, and criminal cartels are responsible for suffering and misery and death. And Democratic obstructionism—fueled by a partisan hatred for President Trump—has blocked Congress from fixing the problem.”

The Republican said the answer should not be punishing those who enter the country legally, nor Texas businesses that do business with Mexico.

“It is time for Democrats in Congress to finally do their jobs. We must build a wall, enforce the laws currently on the books, and support the brave men and women of the CBP with all the resources they need to effectively secure our border,” Cruz stated.

The senator said the U.S. Senate should pass laws that close loopholes in the asylum system, add more immigration judges and expedite asylum claims.

President Donald Trump Tuesday walked back his push slightly on completely closing the southern border, saying he was pleased with the steps Mexico had taken to reduce illegal immigration toward and into the United States. However, he said Congress needs to make changes to solve the problem.