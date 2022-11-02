Sen. Cruz reacting to D.C. Council decision to delay COVID vaccine mandates for school children

HARLEYSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a campaign event for fellow Republican, senate candidate Dave McCormick at Leddy’s Pub on May 12, 2022 in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. Cruz joined the former hedge fund executive McCormick for the event ahead of the May 17 primary to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The office of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is releasing a statement after the Washington D.C. Council decided to delay a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would stop unvaccinated schoolkids from 12 to 15 years old from going to school in person.

“Even as the CDC continues to unscientifically push the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, the D.C. Council is beginning to recognize the impossibility and irrationality of throwing thousands of children out of school if they choose not to take the COVID vaccine. We’ve known for a long time now that children face much less risk from COVID-19. It’s time for the D.C. Council to give parents assurance, stop threatening their children’s education, and repeal this racist vaccine mandate once and for all,” said Sen. Cruz.

The vaccine mandate in D.C. comes after two years of school shutdowns and remote learning, and Sen. Cruz says these dynamics led to substantial losses in learning. He says that if the D.C. mandate comes into play, many black students, who are vaccinated at lower rates, could fall even further behind than some already are.

The D.C. Council is targeting the 2023-24 school year to impose coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Sen. Cruz is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he recently sponsored a bill to stop COVID-19 vaccine mandates in D.C. schools. He also introduced a bill that stands in the way of vaccine passports. In addition, he introduced legislation to end the CDC mask mandate for all Americans, regardless of vaccination status. Sen. Cruz has led his colleagues on amicus briefs against vaccine mandates on Navy SEALs and federal employees.