Sen. José Rodríguez, an El Paso Democrat, will announce that he’s retiring
State Sen. José Rodríguez, D-El Paso, speaks to the press following Gov. Abbott's State of the State address in Austin on Feb. 5, 2019.
Emree Weaver/The Texas Tribune
BY Cassandra Pollock and Patrick Svitek
State Sen. José Rodríguez, an El Paso Democrat, is scheduled to announce Friday he will not seek reelection to the upper chamber in 2020.
Rodriguez informed El Paso colleagues of his decision in a text late Thursday night that was obtained by The Texas Tribune. He said he would make the announcement at “noon tomorrow at my office.”
Earlier Thursday, Rodríguez’s office announced the senator would hold a news conference outside of his district office in El Paso on Friday. A topic was not provided in the office’s news release.
Rodríguez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Rodríguez was first elected in 2010 to represent Senate District 29. The district, which hugs the Texas-Mexico border, is considered historically Democratic; it covers El Paso, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties.
The senator’s expected retirement announcement comes a day after the Senate Democratic Caucus announced that Rodríguez would step down as chair at the end of the year. State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, will replace him at the post.
It’s unclear who all will announce bids for Rodríguez’s seat. One potential candidate could be state Rep. César Blanco, a fellow El Paso Democrat who serves as chair of the House Democratic Campaign Committee.