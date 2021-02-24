Sen. Ted Cruz discusses wife’s bikini photos, leaked text messages about Cancun trip
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Sen. Ted Cruz is blasting the media for publishing photos of his wife in a bikini on a beach in Cancun.
“The New York Post ran all these pictures of Heidi in her bikini and I will tell you, that, she is pissed about. Heidi is smokin’ hot, so I looked at the pictures and said,’Man, you look great,”‘ Cruz told the conservative podcast “Ruthless.”
Cruz took his family to Mexico last week amid the freeze that left millions of Texans in the dark. The Republican senator said his daughters wanted to go to a warm place and he was trying to be a good dad. After flying with the family to Cancun, he cut his trip short and returned to Houston, admitting to reporters that the trip was “a mistake.”
Some one had leaked his wife’s text messages to the New York Times in which Heidi Cruz invited friends and neighbors to join her family at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun where the family has stayed “many times.”
“Yeah, I will say Heidi’s pretty pissed at that,” said Cruz.
They’re trying to figure out who sent the messages to the Times, but the senator believes it was politically motivated. They have Republicans and Democrats as neighbors.
“It’s a sign of how ridiculously politicized and nasty and just, you know, here’s a suggestion–just don’t be an a**hole,” Cruz said.
A photo taken of the family dog Snowflake staring out the window of a door at their Houston home while the family was gone is making the rounds on social media. Cruz says the poodle had a dog sitter and the power was back on.