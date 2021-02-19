Sen. Ted Cruz gets some heat for Cancun trip amid winter crisis in Texas
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions Gina Raimondo, nominee for Secretary of Commerce, during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee in the Russell Senate Office Building on January 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Raimondo will leave her post as Governor of Rhode Island. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Senator Ted Cruz is getting some heat for taking a trip to Cancun as his constituents in Texas dealt with a winter storm disaster.
Like many of his fellow Texans, Cruz and his family were living without electricity and heat at their Houston home when they decided to take a trip to Cancun. They hopped on a plane Wednesday and headed to a luxury resort in Cancun, but their getaway didn’t last long.
Cruz returned home Thursday after having “second thoughts.” Speaking to reporters outside his Houston home, the Republican senator said the trip was his daughters’ idea.
“We had spent two days without power and my girls wanted to take a trip with their friends, and frankly get somewhere where it was warmer,” said Cruz. “My intention was to take care of my family, which is– which was the intention of Texans– every Texan across the country and across the state who– who lost heat, lost light.”
Cruz said he intended to work remotely on the phone, the internet and on Zoom, but he realized he needed to be here.
“It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” said Cruz.
He said he decided to cut his trip short because he didn’t want it to become a distraction as the state tries to solve the issues that left millions without power or water.
“Our priority should be fixing this problem, and making sure it doesn’t happen again. And I didn’t want all the screaming and yelling about this trip to distract even one moment from the real issues that I think Texans care about, which is– which is keeping all of our families safe,” said Cruz.
Last year, Cruz criticized the democratic mayor of Austin for taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas during a COVID-19 lockdown.
ABC News video of Cruz’s statement.