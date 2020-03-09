Sen. Ted Cruz quarantines himself after contact with coronavirus patient
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Sen. Ted Cruz has announced he will undergo self-quarantine after interacting with a CPAC attendee who is symptomatic and has tested positive for coronavirus.
Cruz says the interaction consisted of a conversation and a handshake.
“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” said Cruz. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.”
Cruz says he has consulted with medical professionals from the Houston Health Department, the Harris County Public Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as his personal physician.
Cruz has been told that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest, and his brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.
“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.
Cruz has spoken to Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about his decision to self-quarantine at his home in Houston.
“Everyone should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be driven by facts and medical science. We need to continue to be proactive in mobilizing resources to combat this outbreak—including the $8.3 billion in emergency funding we provided last week—and I encourage everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC and other health professionals in protecting their own health and welfare, as well as the health and welfare of those around them,” said Cruz.