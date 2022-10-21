Sen Ted Cruz responding to CDC recommendation for COVID shots for school children
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is responding to a vote by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to add the COVID-19 vaccine to a schedule that states use in allowing children to go to school.
Senator Cruz accuses the CDC of ignoring science and of targeting the healthcare freedom of Americans.
“The CDC knows this, but doesn’t care. It doesn’t care that children’s education will suffer, or that children are at low risk from COVID-19, or that 86 percent of children already caught the virus, or that the vaccine does little to prevent transmission. All it cares about is an agenda that punishes dissenters. I’ll do everything in my power to fight against it.”
Senator Cruz thinks too many states will use the CDC vote to mandate a vaccine that he says is ineffective and unfair to children. He is also sponsoring a bill that he says fights the implementation of a racist coronavirus vaccination mandate in D.C. schools.
The Parental Rights Protection Act, sponsored by Senator Cruz, is designed to prohibit the federal government entities getting federal funds from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors.