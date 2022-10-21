Sen Ted Cruz responding to CDC recommendation for COVID shots for school children

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol to discuss immigration at the southern border on June 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Cruz spoke alongside National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discussed what they see as a worsening crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border caused U.S. by President Joe Biden's administration’s policies. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is responding to a vote by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to add the COVID-19 vaccine to a schedule that states use in allowing children to go to school.

Senator Cruz accuses the CDC of ignoring science and of targeting the healthcare freedom of Americans.

“The CDC knows this, but doesn’t care. It doesn’t care that children’s education will suffer, or that children are at low risk from COVID-19, or that 86 percent of children already caught the virus, or that the vaccine does little to prevent transmission. All it cares about is an agenda that punishes dissenters. I’ll do everything in my power to fight against it.”

Senator Cruz thinks too many states will use the CDC vote to mandate a vaccine that he says is ineffective and unfair to children. He is also sponsoring a bill that he says fights the implementation of a racist coronavirus vaccination mandate in D.C. schools.

The Parental Rights Protection Act, sponsored by Senator Cruz, is designed to prohibit the federal government entities getting federal funds from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors.