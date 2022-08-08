      Weather Alert

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

Associated Press
Aug 8, 2022 @ 6:45am

By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved Democrats’ big election-year economic package.

The legislation is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals. But it embodies deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing big corporations.

Debate began Saturday and went around the clock into Sunday afternoon.

Democrats had swatted down some three dozen Republican efforts to torpedo the legislation.

Biden is urging swift House passage, and the House seems on track to provide final congressional approval when it returns briefly from summer recess on Friday.

 

