Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanuagh nomination By ABC News | Sep 28, 2018 @ 9:29 AM Live ABC coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committe vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach CNN founder Turner says network is too heavy on politics LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot to death GOP races to first Kavanaugh vote after hearing from accuser Man charged with DUI while operating scooter in Los Angeles, a first for the city Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found in North Carolina: Officials