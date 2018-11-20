Sen. Cornyn helps volunteers with Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner preparations

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn helped with turkey preparations Tuesday ahead of the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, the largest dinner of its kind in the country.

The late businessman Raul Jimenez started the dinner in 1979 and it continues today with his daughter, Patricia Jimenez, at the helm. Volunteers serves about 25,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day to seniors and those who are less fortunate.

An interfaith service will kick things off at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Guests will be treated to a free Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings, including pumpkin pie for desert. Meals will be served starting at 11 a.m. and entertainment will continue until 4:30 Thursday afternoon.