Senator Cruz sends letter to DHS Secretary, warns of impeachment over border crisis

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol to discuss immigration at the southern border on June 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Cruz spoke alongside National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discussed what they see as a worsening crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border caused U.S. by President Joe Biden's administration’s policies. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Republican U.S. Senators are behind a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas concerning the border crisis.

The letter from Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warns Mayorkas he could be impeached for what the Senators say is his failure to enforce U.S. immigration law. Mayorkas is also accused of ignoring the humanitarian crisis surrounding drug smuggling and human trafficking.

The senators wrote:

“Your failure to faithfully enforce this nation’s immigration laws and willful blindness to the very real humanitarian crisis at our southern border amounts to a gross dereliction of duty and a violation of your oath of office. Historically high levels of illegal immigration and illicit drug trafficking demonstrate that our southern border is open for every kind of public health and national security threat imaginable. Despite the heroic efforts by the men and women of Border Patrol, who operate with very little support from Washington, D.C., you have failed to achieve any semblance of operational control of the southern border. We have grave concerns about what this failure means for both national security and the health and safety of American citizens. These failures cannot go unaddressed, and your actions cannot be unaccounted for. The American people deserve better.”

The letter goes on to site statistics that have been compiled under Secretary Mayorkas:

· 2,150,639 illegal alien encounters by CBP on the southern border in fiscal year 2022, the most ever in a single year.

· 1,734,686 encounters in fiscal year 2021, the second-most ever in a single year.

· 241,166 encounters in May 2022 alone, the most ever encounters in a single month.

· 235,706 encounters in April 2022 alone, the second-most ever encounters in a single

· month.

· 12,861 pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP in fiscal year 2022, a 219% increase over the same point in fiscal year 2020.

· 2,287 pounds seized just last month, enough to kill over 500 million people.

· 5,133 pounds seized in just the last three months, more than was seized in all of fiscal year 2020 and more than twice as much as in all of fiscal year 2019.