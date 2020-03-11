      Weather Alert

Senator Herman Baertschiger, the top Republican in the Oregon Senate, not seeking re-election

Lars Larson
Mar 11, 2020 @ 1:36pm

Lars brings on Herman Baertschiger, a Republican member of the Oregon Senate, representing the 2nd District, to discuss why he is calling it quits. Since being first elected to the Senate in 2012, Baertschiger has always battled against the Democrat majority trying to protect rural Oregon. Recently, Baertschiger led his caucus to deny a quorum by leaving the State so that the disastrous Cap and Trade bill would ultimately fail. Listen below for more.

The post Senator Herman Baertschiger, the top Republican in the Oregon Senate, not seeking re-election appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming