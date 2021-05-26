Senator Rand Paul blames singer Richard Marx for encouraging violence
Richard Marx attends To the Rescue! Los Angeles Human Society Benefit at Paramount Pictures Studios on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says a suspicious package that showed up at his door is Richard Marx’s fault.
Authorities say a package sent to Paul’s home on Monday contained a nontoxic substance.
Still, Paul tweets he takes threats “immensely seriously” and he lashed out at “C-list celebrities” who encourage violence against him and his family.
He says, “Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.”
Marx, who frequently tweets about politics, had tweeted he would buy drinks for Paul’s neighbor, who broke several of Paul’s ribs in 2017.
Marx says his tweet was simply “a wise-crack about Rand Paul’s neighbor.”