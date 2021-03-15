Senator Ron Johnson blasted for claiming he didn’t fear D.C rioters, but would have feared Black Lives Matter protesters
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Police officers in riot gear monitor protesters who are gathering at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is being called racist for an interview in which the white Republican said he wasn’t worried about the predominantly white supporters of President Donald Trump during the deadly insurrection at the Capitol – but he might have been if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters.
In an interview last week with a syndicated radio host, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”
Johnson added, “now, had the tables been turned, and…this is going to get me in trouble – had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, I might have been a little concerned.”
Five people died during the assault on the Capitol, including a police officer – and 140 officers were injured. The insurrection also caused widespread damage and led to National Guard troops being called in to restore order. More than 300 Trump supporters have been charged in the storming of the building, including members of far-right extremist groups.
Johnson’s comments sparked outrage among Wisconsin Democrats, including state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, of Milwaukee. “For him to say something as racist as that – it’s ridiculous,” said the state senator, who is Black. “It’s a totally racist comment and the insult to injury is he didn’t mind saying it in the position that he holds because for some reason that’s just deemed as acceptable behavior.
Democrats seeking the two-term senator’s seat next year were quick to call him out.
“Ron Johnson is a racist and is unfit to serve the people of Wisconsin. There is no missing context here. He knew what he was saying, he knew he shouldn’t say it, but this is who he is,” said Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.