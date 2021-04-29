Senator Ted Cruz appears to fight the urge to nap during President Binden’s address to Congress
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Senator Ted Cruz is no stranger to controversy. Normally it’s over the things he says or an ill-timed trips to Cancun.
But the latest act that’s putting Cruz onto the top of the trending on Twitter heap, his apparent difficulty staying awake during President Biden’s address to Congress.
We get it. It was late, the speech was about an hour long and with nobody sitting next to him to shake him awake, the Senator appeared to nod off.
Cameras cut to Cruz when the President brought up the topic of immigration reform.
The sleepy eyed senator could be seen fighting the urge to take a nap.
It didn’t take long for social media users to chime in, calling the Senator “Ted Snuz” and accused him of sleeping on the job.
A spokesman for Cruz responded that the Biden speech was “boring but radical.”
Cruz repeated that sentiment during a later appearance on Fox News saying “Joe is deliberately being boring, but the substance of what he says is radical.”
Cruz wasn’t the only one who appeared to submit to the sandman during the President’s address.
Utah Senator Mitt Romney was also caught with his eyes closed as he sat in the back of Congress.