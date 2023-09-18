Senator Ted Cruz introduces “Secure The Border Act” to combat illegal immigration along Southern U.S border

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 22: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Senator Ted Cruz has introduced legislation that would address the growing issue of illegal immigration in is home state of Texas.

It’s called the “Secure the Border Act of 2023” , which recently passed in the Republican controlled Congress as HR 2.

Among the highlights in the bill, restarting the construction of a border wall along the Texas/Mexico border, tightening asylum standards, criminalizing visa overstays and increasing the number of Border Patrol Agents.

Cruz says the Biden Border Crisis has created the largest illegal immigration crisis in our nation’s history:

“Biden’s open borders are an invitation for the cartels to brutalize children, to assault women, to overrun our communities with illegal aliens, and to flood this country with narcotics and fentanyl that kill over 100,000 people per year.”

Other notable aspects of the bill include prohibiting DHS from using its app to assist illegal aliens and defunding NGOs using tax dollars to transport or lodge illegal aliens and provide illegal aliens with lawyers.

Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are among the several Republicans who are co-sponsoring the bill.