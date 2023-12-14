Senator Ted Cruz touts victories for projects, brings nearly half-billion dollars for military construction in Texas

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee business meeting to reform the via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz this week voted in favor of final passage of the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes bipartisan victories he secured to protect Texas and the nation.

“Upon passage in the Senate,” Sen. Cruz said, “This week, Congress came together to fund our military and protect our national security, and I’m proud it included several of my measures. We live in dangerous times. That’s why I fought to make sure this bill reinforces our defense and national security interests, including by ensuring that B-1 bombers at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas remain as long as necessary for our national defense.”

“This legislation also includes a provision of mine to streamline the presidential permitting process for building four bridges across the Rio Grande in Brownsville, Laredo, and Eagle Pass, Texas. These bridges will boost the Texas and U.S. economies by billions of dollars. I was proud to lead on this bipartisan effort, and I look forward to seeing these cross-border bridge projects through to completion.”

“Overall, this bill ensures our military is able to defend the United States at home and abroad, and it secures Texas as a pillar of America’s defense capabilities.”

This year’s NDAA also provides nearly a half-billion dollars in funding for military construction projects in Texas: