      Weather Alert

Senator Ted Cruz writing book on Supreme Court cases

Associated Press
May 12, 2020 @ 5:25am

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court.

Regnery Publishing announced Monday that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions.

The new book is called “One Vote Away.”

Before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, Cruz served as Texas solicitor general from 2003-2008 and worked in private practice.

He argued cases in the Supreme Court concerning the death penalty and state sovereignty among other issues.

TAGS
Ted Cruz new book
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost