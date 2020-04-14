      Weather Alert

Senators Ted Cruz and Kirsten Gillibrand launch “#CombatCOVID19” challenge

Don Morgan
Apr 14, 2020 @ 6:49am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two lawmakers from opposite sides of the aisle have teamed up to launch a nationwide effort to challenge Americans to do something positive for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Ted Cruz kicked things off by posting a video on Twitter explaining why he and New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are starting #CombatCOVID19.

“In the darkest hours, that’s when the greatest strengths of America comes out and we have people helping people.”

In the video, Cruz, wearing a facemask and rubber gloves, is standing in front of the Houston Police Officer’s Union where he delivered coffee and breakfast tacos.

” These are men and women who are out on the front lines everyday. They’re risking their lives, the first responders, they’re there to keep us safe.”

Cruz says the delivery was his way of saying thanks, then challenged others to take similar action in their communities.

“I’m challenging Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, I’m challenging Rick Perry and I’m challenging Mattress Mack.”

Cruz invited others to post videos of their generous acts then challenge three others to come up with their own.

 

 

Senator Gillibrand tweeted her own video. She sent pizza to front line medical staff at a hospital in Albany, New York.

TAGS
#CombatCOVID19 challenge Coronavirus Kirsten Gillibrand Ted Cruz
