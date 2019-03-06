Sending unsolicited dirty pics could soon be banned in Texas

The iPhone XS, right, and XS Max are displayed side to side during an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Single ladies, how many unwanted photos of a man’s little friend have you gotten?

It could soon be a crime in Texas to send them.

Texas House Bill 2789 would make it illegal to send a lewd photo through electronic means to someone who did not want it.

Specifically, it bans photos that depicts “any person engaging in sexual conduct or with the person’s intimate parts exposed” or “covered gentials of a male person that are in a discernible turgid state.”

For those who are not English majors at home, turgid means “swollen and distended or congested.”

Dallas Rep. Morgan Meyer said he worked with dating app Bumble to write up the legislation.

If passed, it would be a Class C misdemeanor, which would net the violator a fine of up to $500. It would take effect at the start of September 2019.