Serena Williams matches with daughter Olympia and her doll in adorable photo
Instagram/@serenawilliams
(NEW YORK) — Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, had an adorable guest present during their latest outing.
The mother-daughter duo and Olympia’s doll Qai Qai made Instagrammers smile when they shared a fun photo where they all are wearing a pink swimsuit while standing poolside.
“When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too,” Williams captioned the photo.
Since posting, Williams post has been liked over 377,00 times with lots of comments.
Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles commented on the bright photo saying “Legs legggs legggs beautiful.”
Another fan chimed in saying, “Im glad Qai Qai was included with the matching suit.”
The tennis star also shared several other videos and photos of the trio wearing the matching looks.
This isn’t the first time Williams and her daughter have stunned fans with a matchy-matchy photo.
In April, the dynamic duo posed wearing pink swimsuits with Williams’ including the words “The shady one” and Olympia’s reading “Wild Child.”
