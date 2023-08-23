Serial robbery suspect facing 28-counts, and he just turned 17!

Is this the man that robbed you? Courtesy SAPD.

A prolific serial robbery suspect is off the streets and police look to learn more about him and the people he hangs out with.

Erik Fernandez reportedly just turned 17 within the last two weeks.

According to San Antonio police, Fernandez is a member of a group of juveniles committing robberies across the Metro.

SAPD says they’ve got Fernandez on 28-counts of robbery.

The group he is said to run with is wanted for as many as 52 aggravated robberies.

The juveniles committing the robberies are said to pull off their crimes armed with guns.

So far they’ve stolen money, phones, jewelry and even cars.

In fact, Fernandez was arrested while behind the wheel of a stolen car with a handgun.

Surveillance video of a taco truck robbery led to the identification of Fernandez.

Victims of the robbery crew picked him out of a photo line up.

Police believe he may have been involved in as many as 40 or more aggravated robberies.

SAPD’s Robbery Task Force Unit tracked down Fernandez and other members of the serial robbers.