Serious crash closes US 181 and FM 775 in Wilson County By Dennis Foley | Sep 26, 2018 @ 3:01 PM SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A major crash shut down U.S. 181 and FM 775 in Wilson County. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger car. No word on injuries.