Setting and achieving your career goals

No matter who you are or what industry you’re in, it’s important to set goals for your career. Career goals keep us moving forward, prevent us from getting stuck or stagnant, and give us something bigger than ourselves to work toward.
Career goals are short, simple statements that describe how you plan to grow and move forward in your career. They act as a measure of what you plan to achieve—kind of like a promise to yourself. And the great thing about goals is you call the shots. You get to decide what you want your future to look like, then work toward making that vision a reality.
You might already have an idea of what you want your career to look like long term. Or, you might have no idea where you want to go in your career. That’s okay. The goal-setting process can help you figure it out. If the idea of setting big goals seems overwhelming, but don’t let it stress you out. You can break down them down into more achievable tasks.
Short-Term Career Goals
Ideally, your short-term career goals will help you work toward your big-picture, long-term goals. But even if you don’t know what those are yet, you can still set great short-term goals that help move your career forward. Here are a few examples:
Long-Term Career Goals
There are all kinds of long-term career goals. It all depends on what you want your career to look like. Here are a few common examples to get you started:
There’s a lot of persistence and patience required, regardless of how big or small the goal. Sometimes it’s hard to find the balance of going after it and making things happen, while also being patient and waiting for the result of your hard work to pay off. But all those things build character.
Keep going. And don’t quit!