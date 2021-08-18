      Weather Alert

Seven Bexar County residents arrested in child exploitation sting

Don Morgan
Aug 18, 2021 @ 5:06am
SA ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is announcing the arrest of seven Bexar County residents for their role in a child exploitation ring.

Several law enforcement agencies worked together during the investigation leading up to a sting operation in Olmos Park.

They arrested:

31 year old Andrew Rivera of San Antonio

42 year old Michael Poblano of San Antonio

47 year old Jason Edward Byers of San Antonio

50 year old James Pirtle of Lytle

53 year old Santiago Rodriguez of San Antonio

57 year old Martin Villareal of San Antonio

68 year old Joseph Michael Feist of San Antonio

The men have all been charged with online solicitation of a minor.

They were going online to solicit children for sexual conduct with themselves or other people.

 

