Several cows killed when truck rolls over in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Emergency crews spent several hours at the scene of a crash in downtown San Antonio.
An 18 wheeler rolled over in the Southbound lane of IH-37 at IH-10.
The truck was hauling a load of cattle and the driver tells police that as he was exiting the highway, the cattle shifted to the right side of the trailer, causing him to lose control of the rig before rolling over.
About 25 cows were being transported and an unknown number of them were killed in the crash.
The driver had some minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Another truck was brought in to transport the surviving cattle.