Several H-E-B stores closed Monday, reduced hours Tuesday

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 15, 2021 @ 3:04pm
H-E-B corporate offices in downtown San Antonio. (Photo: H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B has decided to close several stores on Monday and reopen Tuesday with reduced hours of operation.

“For the safety of our Partners and customers, H-E-B will temporarily modify hours of operation. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible,” read a statement on the company’s website.

Over the next few days, customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery. Customers whose orders are affected will be notified.  The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will remain closed on Monday.

The following San Antonio area stores are closed on Monday, Feb. 15 and are scheduled to reopen from noon to 5 pm Tuesday.

SA31 WURZBACH/NW MILITARY HWY

BULVERDE  HWY 46

SA12 281/1604

SA39 BLANCO/1604

SA45 HWY281/EVANS RD

SA46  WILDERNESS OAK/HARDY OAK

SA10 CULEBRA/24TH ST

SA17 IH 10/DEZAVALA

SA03 N ROSILLO

SA38 WEST AVE/BLANCO

SA14 SAN PEDRO/OBLATE

Leon Springs

SA47 S. Flores Market

SA26 IH35/FM  3009

SA15 1604/KITTY HAWK

NEW BRAUNFELS 2   HWY 46

SA43 BASSE/BROADWAY

SA48   BULVERDE ROAD/LOOP 1604

SA01 NACOGDOCHES/NEW BRAUNFELS

SEGUIN COURT/HWY 123

NEW BRAUNFELS 03 IH35/FM306

NEW BRAUNFELS 01 S WALNUT/IH35

SA33 O’CONNER/NACOGDOCHES

SA08 OLMOS DR/SAN PEDRO

LA VERNIA – HWY87/FM1346

FLORESVILLE

SA20 THOU OAK/JONES MALT

SA18 AUS HWY/HARRY WURZ

SA44 PERRIN B/THOUS OAKS

KERRVILLE 01  MAIN ST/HAYS ST

LYTLE

SA50POTRANCO/211

SA23  BABCOCK/WHITBY RD

SA24 WEST AVE/JACKSON KELLER

Central Market in San Antonio also is closed Monday. All other San Antonio area stores will be open until 5pm Monday and noon to 5 Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

 

