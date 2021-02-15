Several H-E-B stores closed Monday, reduced hours Tuesday
H-E-B corporate offices in downtown San Antonio. (Photo: H-E-B)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – H-E-B has decided to close several stores on Monday and reopen Tuesday with reduced hours of operation.
“For the safety of our Partners and customers, H-E-B will temporarily modify hours of operation. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible,” read a statement on the company’s website.
Over the next few days, customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery. Customers whose orders are affected will be notified. The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will remain closed on Monday.
The following San Antonio area stores are closed on Monday, Feb. 15 and are scheduled to reopen from noon to 5 pm Tuesday.
SA31 WURZBACH/NW MILITARY HWY
BULVERDE HWY 46
SA12 281/1604
SA39 BLANCO/1604
SA45 HWY281/EVANS RD
SA46 WILDERNESS OAK/HARDY OAK
SA10 CULEBRA/24TH ST
SA17 IH 10/DEZAVALA
SA03 N ROSILLO
SA38 WEST AVE/BLANCO
SA14 SAN PEDRO/OBLATE
Leon Springs
SA47 S. Flores Market
SA26 IH35/FM 3009
SA15 1604/KITTY HAWK
NEW BRAUNFELS 2 HWY 46
SA43 BASSE/BROADWAY
SA48 BULVERDE ROAD/LOOP 1604
SA01 NACOGDOCHES/NEW BRAUNFELS
SEGUIN COURT/HWY 123
NEW BRAUNFELS 03 IH35/FM306
NEW BRAUNFELS 01 S WALNUT/IH35
SA33 O’CONNER/NACOGDOCHES
SA08 OLMOS DR/SAN PEDRO
LA VERNIA – HWY87/FM1346
FLORESVILLE
SA20 THOU OAK/JONES MALT
SA18 AUS HWY/HARRY WURZ
SA44 PERRIN B/THOUS OAKS
KERRVILLE 01 MAIN ST/HAYS ST
LYTLE
SA50POTRANCO/211
SA23 BABCOCK/WHITBY RD
SA24 WEST AVE/JACKSON KELLER
Central Market in San Antonio also is closed Monday. All other San Antonio area stores will be open until 5pm Monday and noon to 5 Tuesday.