Several Marines missing after military aircraft collide off the coast of Japan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two U.S. Marines have been rescued, five others are missing after two military aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan Thursday.

NBC’s Keir Simmons says the mishap occurred during a midair refueling exercise between an F/A-18 Hornet and a KC-130 fuel tanker about 55 miles from the coast of Southwest Japan.

The planes had taken off from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the collision, but right now the focus is on the search for the five missing Marines.