Several people rescued from balconies, two critically injured, when fire breaks out at San Antonio apartment building

By Don Morgan
March 1, 2023 4:38AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dozens of San Antonio firefighters responded to an apartment complex just North of downtown Tuesday night, when a fire forced several tenants to seek safety on their balconies.

KSAT-12 reports the fire was called in from the Blanco Apartments in the 900 block of Huisache.

Fire Chief Charles Hood says the fire broke out in an apartment on the 3rd floor but the cause is still under investigation.

Two residents were brought to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition. Other residents, including a woman in her late 90’s escaped the smoke by heading to their balconies. Crews used ladders to bring them down to safety.

There’s still no word on how many people have been displaced by the fire or a dollar amount on the damage.

Area agencies are working to find places for the residents to stay.

