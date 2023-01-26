Several puppies die in fire near downtown San Antonio

San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the exact cause of a fire that claimed the lives of several puppies Wednesday night.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the fire broke out in a second floor apartment in the 500 block of Summit Avenue just after 8:30 P.M.

The tenant wasn’t home at the time.

Firefighters arrived and pulled 8 puppies out of the apartment before putting the fire out.

Unfortunately, only 3 of the puppies survived., the other 5 died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the fire appears to be electrical in nature but they’re still working to pinpoint exactly what sparked the flames.

The fire caused about $40,000 in damage to the building.