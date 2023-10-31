Several residents displaced when fire damages apartment building on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several residents on San Antonio’s Northwest side have been displaced after fire damaged an apartment building.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the Chisolm Trace Apartments on Huebener Road at around 4 o’clock Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in a third floor unit where a bathroom exhaust fan malfunctioned.

It spread to the attic and crews had to bust through the roof to extinguish the flames.

Residents were able to go back inside to retrieve some belongings but they will have to find a place to stay while repairs are made.

Firefighters say there were no injuries.