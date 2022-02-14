Several residents of San Antonio apartment displaced by fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s Northeast side.
The call came in at around 5:30 P.M. Sunday from the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.
The fire was burning through the upper level of the building when crews arrived.
They began fighting the flames from the inside of the building but had to back off when the attic collapsed.
The fire did damage to 12 apartment units, displacing 11 people. No firefighters were hurt but one of the residents hasn’t been accounted for. It’s believed they were not home when the fire broke out.
The exact cause hasn’t been determined but officials believe it was started during a domestic altercation.
No firefighters were hurt and one resident was treated for smoke inhalation.