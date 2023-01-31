Several San Antonio area school districts closed Tuesday due to ice
January 30, 2023 9:36PM CST
Bradenton, Florida, United States
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the forecasted freezing temperatures and potential for ice, several San Antonio area school districts have announced they will be closed Tuesday.
These districts will be closed:
- Boerne ISD
- Comal ISD
- Comfort ISD
- Kerrville ISD
- San Marcos CISD
Most other districts state they will be monitoring conditions overnight and will make final decisions by early next morning.
