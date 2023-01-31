KTSA KTSA Logo

Several San Antonio area school districts closed Tuesday due to ice

By Dennis Foley
January 30, 2023 9:36PM CST
Share
Several San Antonio area school districts closed Tuesday due to ice
Bradenton, Florida, United States

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the forecasted freezing temperatures and potential for ice, several San Antonio area school districts have announced they will be closed Tuesday.

These districts will be closed:

  • Boerne ISD
  • Comal ISD
  • Comfort ISD
  • Kerrville ISD
  • San Marcos CISD

Most other districts state they will be monitoring conditions overnight and will make final decisions by early next morning.

National Weather Service releasing ice accumulation predictions for Hill Country

More about:
Boerne
Bulverde
Canyon Lake
Comfort
Kerrville
New Braunfels
San Antonio
San Marcos
Spring Branch

Popular Posts

1

Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
2

San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI
3

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
4

Two women found shot to death in northeast side hotel room
5

Thunderstorms expected in San Antonio, Hill Country before sunrise Tuesday