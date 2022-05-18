Several suspected illegal immigrants run from the scene of a wreck in Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A developing story in Uvalde where several suspected illegal immigrants ran from the scene of a roll over crash Tuesday morning.
According to a Uvalde Police Department Facebook post, a Texas State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation but the driver sped up and tried to get away.
But when they got to some railroad tracks, the truck rolled over and several people, suspected to be in the country illegally, jumped out and ran away.
Officers haven’t been able to locate some of the people who fled the scene.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.