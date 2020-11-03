Several teens with guns break into San Antonio apartment
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Medical Center Tuesday morning.
At around 12:30 A.M. officers responded to a report of a home invasion at Knoll Crest Apartments. They were told that seven armed teenagers kicked down the door of an apartment and stole several items.
The man who lives in the apartment tried fighting back but he was outnumbered.
After taking what they could carry away, the group jumped into a black car and sped off.
Police spotted the car speeding through Medical Center but it crashed and the teens made a run for it.
Five of the seven were found.
Officers found several weapons in the car and near the crash scene along with items that were taken from the apartment.
The search for the remaining teenagers continues.