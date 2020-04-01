      Weather Alert

Severe storms possible for San Antonio, Austin areas; damaging winds, large hail, flooding possible

Dennis Foley
Apr 1, 2020 @ 4:35pm
Photo: National Weather Service

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — There is a chance for severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain late Friday into early Saturday.

The National Weather Service said a cold front approaching the region will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms with strong to severe storms possible.

The strongest of the storms is expected to come through the region Friday evening with heavy rainfall expected behind that line of storms.

After the storms move through, rain is expected for several days after and there is a potential for flooding for those days.

Friday’s storm is expected to bring one to two inches of rain for the whole region with higher totals reaching four inches in some areas.  Wind gusts could reach 70 miles per hour and large hail up to two inches in diameter are possible.  There is also a chance for an isolated tornado or two.

Photo: National Weather Service

 

