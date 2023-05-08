Severe Storms Possible This Evening; Heavy Rainfall Possible Late This Week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The risk for storms rolling through San Antonio is back as we start a new week.

The National Weather Service says from 6 P.M. Monday through 1 A.M. Tuesday, severe storms are possible for portions of South Central Texas, the Western Hill Country and Edwards Plateau.

Showers and storms are expected to develop to our North and West Monday afternoon. Some of the storms could bring large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Some areas could see flooding as well.

NWS says the chances for unsettled weather will continue through the rest of the week with storms possible each afternoon and evening through Friday.

There’s also a possibility that the area will see heavy rainfall Friday through Sunday.

An update will be issued by 2 P.M. Monday.