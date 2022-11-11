Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for San Antonio and Hill Country through 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the area along and south of a line from

LaGrange to Bastrop to San Antonio to Uvalde until 6 p.m.

Weather forecasters say wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, and there could also be hail measuring 2.5 inches.

As far as rainfall, parts of the Hill Country and areas along the northern I-35 corridor could get from half an inch to two inches of rain.

Freezing temperatures are expected for much of the Hill Country overnight Saturday and Sunday, and you can see the coverage map by clicking here.