KTSA KTSA Logo

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for San Antonio and Hill Country through 6 p.m.

By Christian Blood
November 11, 2022 3:35PM CST
Share
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for San Antonio and Hill Country through 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the area along and south of a line from
LaGrange to Bastrop to San Antonio to Uvalde until 6 p.m.

Weather forecasters say wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, and there could also be hail measuring 2.5 inches.

As far as rainfall, parts of the Hill Country and areas along the northern I-35 corridor could get from half an inch to two inches of rain.

Freezing temperatures are expected for much of the Hill Country overnight Saturday and Sunday, and you can see the coverage map by clicking here.

Popular Posts

1

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
2

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
3

Body found in southwest Bexar County confirmed as missing man
4

Records show Erik Cantu evaded same San Antonio police officer he was shot by the night before
5

San Antonio car salesman arrested for sending intimate photos from customer phones to himself