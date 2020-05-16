Severe thunderstorms expected in San Antonio overnight
SAN aNTONIO (KTSA News) – Thunderstorms are expected to roar into San Antonio area late Friday into Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Carl Erickson with AccuWeather says the rain will move into San Antonio shortly after 10 pm , and heavy thunderstorms are expected to develop. The rain could cause some flooding.
“A lot of cloud to ground lightning, but also damaging wind gusts, which are the primary threat from these storms as they roll on through,” said Erickson.
He says the severe weather should be out of the San Antonio area by daybreak Saturday.
“Maybe we’ll have a leftover shower Saturday morning, but the severe threat will be long gone by daybreak,” said Erickson.
We’re expecting a high on Saturday around 83.
“Then we warm up on Sunday with a high near 90,” Erickson said.