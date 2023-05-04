Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening, again Friday afternoon and evening

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The risk of strong storms impacting the San Antonio area has increased.

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on a system that could roll through from 3 P.M. Thursday through 1 A.M. Friday.

Storms will develop mostly near the Rio Grande this afternoon and move eastward through the evening hours.

NWS says not every location will see storms but those that do could see large hail and strong, gusty winds.

The chance for storms continues into Friday evening and Saturday afternoon but the risk level for that time frame is considered low.

The Weather Service will send out an update by 2 P.M. Thursday.