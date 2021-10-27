      Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorms to impact morning commute in San Antonio

Don Morgan
Oct 27, 2021 @ 5:56am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Bexar, Comal and Kendall Counties Wednesday morning.

ACCUWeather is predicting a line of strong thunderstorms to pound the area for a few hours during the morning commute.

These storms are expected to have strong winds of up to 60 miles per hour, heavy downpours, some flooding and even some hail.

The system is moving quickly and should be out of the area by 9 A.M.

You can get updates on flooded roads at bexarflood.org

Keep track of power outages at outagemap.cpsenergy.com

